Experts concerned over rise in incidence of kidney diseases

LAHORE: Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-Freed Zafar has said that the increasing rate of kidney diseases in Pakistan is a matter of grave concern in which thousands of precious lives are lost every year due to kidney failures. He added that there is a need for timely diagnosis, appropriate treatment and awareness among the masses in this regard.

He expressed these views while inspecting the state-of-the-art Dialysis Centre at Lahore General Hospital. Prof of Urology Dr Khizar Hayat Gondal, MS Dr Amir Ghafoor Mufti, HOD Nephrology Dr Yasir Hussain, Dr Shah Jahan, Dr Abdul Aziz, Ashk Naz and others were also present. Prof. Al-freed Zafar said that medical experts need to focus on effective strategies and medical research for prevention of kidney disease as dialysis is not a permanent cure for such patients and increasing number of dialysis patients also decreases the resources.

