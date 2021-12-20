Call for setting up state-of-the-art ‘Stroke Centre’ in Lahore

LAHORE: Expressing concern over surge in cases of stroke, Neuro-radiologist and Head of first Acute Stroke Centre Lahore General Hospital (LGH) Prof Dr. Umair Rashid Chaudhry has emphasized the need for establishing a state-of-the-art Stroke Centre in Lahore.

The proposed centre can be established at the premises of Lahore’s Rehmat Memorial Trust Hospital at Township for which funds amounting to Rs 180 million would be required. An NGO- Akhuwat has already assured to provide funds of Rs 60 million and the business community must come forward to contribute this noble cause, he said, adding: “The business community representatives can be assigned the role of management in the proposed centre.”

Prof Dr. Umair Rashid Chaudhry, who is founder of Acute Stroke Centre at Lahore General Hospital, said that smog has also led to increase in the cases of stroke. With proper treatment within 24 hours, stroke is reversible; therefore, the proposed centre can go a long way in achieving the goal of a healthy society. Talking to Business Recorder, Dr. Umair said that excessive consumption of food is one of the causes of diabetes. If the disease is found in a family, all the people of the family need to be careful and they should adopt a healthy lifestyle. He said exercise, healthy food and balanced diet can save the people from diseases. “We need to change our habits and adopt a healthy lifestyle,” he stated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021