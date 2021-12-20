ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,872
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,108
26024hr
Sindh
479,090
Punjab
444,164
Balochistan
33,551
Islamabad
108,259
KPK
180,976
Business Recorder
Dec 20, 2021
World

‘I want real change’: Chile votes in polarized presidential election

Reuters 20 Dec 2021

SANTIAGO: Chileans headed to the polls on Sunday to vote in the Andean nation’s most divisive presidential election in decades, with two candidates offering starkly different visions for the future from pensions and privatization to human rights.

Voters were choosing between Gabriel Boric a 35-year-old former student protest leader allied to the Communist Party, and ultra-conservative Jose Antonio Kast 55, a law-and-order candidate and defender of former dictator Augusto Pinochet.

“I want real change,” said Lucrecia Cornejo, 72, a seamstress while waiting in line to vote for Boric, the candidate for a broad leftist front. She cited inequalities in education, pensions and health that Boric has pledged to fix.

“I want equality, for us not to be as they call us the ‘broken ones’, more fairness in education, health and salaries.”

Kast, who has been likened to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and who has become an icon for Chile’s “unapologetic right”, said in an open letter on Saturday that “two models for the nation are going face-to-face”. He offered

“change with order and stability”.

Both candidates come from outside the centrist political mainstream that has largely ruled since Chile returned to democracy in 1990 following the years of Pinochet’s military dictatorship.

The final opinion polls ahead of the run-off election showed Boric widening his lead against Kast, though most polls show a close race. Polling stations close at 6 p.m. (2100 GMT) and initial results are expected soon after.

