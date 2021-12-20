ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,872
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,108
26024hr
Sindh
479,090
Punjab
444,164
Balochistan
33,551
Islamabad
108,259
KPK
180,976
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bernie Sanders hails Kellogg’s strike for tackling US ‘corporate greed’

AFP 20 Dec 2021

BATTLE CREEK, (United States): Progressive US Senator Bernie Sanders on Friday cheered striking Kellogg’s workers for standing up to “corporate greed.”

Sanders, sporting his famous casual winter coat, saluted the employees at a rally while slamming the company — known for its breakfast cereals — for saying it will replace workers who walked off the job in a bid for better pay.

“Let me say to Kellogg’s: you don’t treat people who gave their lives to your company by threatening them with permanent replacements” and introducing “a two tier system which lowers wages for incoming workers,” Sanders told the cheering workers.

The strike began October 5 at Kellogg’s cereal plants in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nebraska and Tennessee.

The company last week announced it would replace the workers who walked off the job after members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) rejected a contract offer.

At the time Kellogg’s said while it preferred a negotiated solution, it had an “obligation” to customers to continue production.

The company on Thursday said it had reached another tentative agreement with the union representing 1,400 workers, which it said improves pay for all workers and provides cost of living increases.

Workers are due to vote Monday and results will be known early next week, the company said in a statement.

Among other grievances, the workers objected to the company’s two-tiered wage structure.

“I’m standing here today because you have had the incredible courage right here to take on corporate greed and all over this country working people are looking at you and they’re saying thank you for your courage,” Sanders said

“What’s going on in this country today is a disgrace. What we are seeing is massive levels of income and wealth inequality.”

The liberal senator frequently rails against corporations that reap huge profits and pay executives millions of dollars in salaries and benefits while worker pay has remained stagnant for four decades, and many firms move jobs overseas.

His Twitter feed posted a picture of Sanders made to look like a Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes cereal box, replacing Tony the Tiger’s trademark tag line “They’re gr-r-reat!” with “Let’s end Kellogg’s Gr-r-eed!”

“If you love America, you love the workers,” Sanders said at the rally. “And if you love American workers, you don’t shift their jobs to desperate people in Mexico and pay them 90 cents an hour.”

President Joe Biden also criticized the company’s decision and called for them to settle the grievances through negotiations and “free from threats and intimidation from employers.”

Bernie corporate greed US Senator Bernie Sanders

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Bernie Sanders hails Kellogg’s strike for tackling US ‘corporate greed’

Purchase of forex by individuals: SBP fixes $100,000 per person per year maximum limit

FTO orders probe into minimum tax computational formula issue

Fuel Component Adjustment: CPPA-G seeks Rs4.33 hike in Discos’ tariffs for Nov

Warsak Canal system: Centre refuses to release more funds for remodeling

UAE ends cinema censorship, introduces 21+ rating

PM warns of ‘grave consequences’

Afghan govt urged to abide by UN, OIC principles

OIC for immediate, unified action

Manchin gives thumbs down to Biden’s $1.75trn investment bill

EU warns UK against picking Brexit hardliner to replace Frost

Read more stories