NAP on business and human rights: FCCI chief explains salient features

FAISALABAD: The National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights will help Pakistan to become a well-integrated part of the global economy by following the different protocols, agreements and conventions ratified by Pakistan, said Atif Munir Sheikh, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

After participating in the launch of Pakistan’s first National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights, he said that this event was organized by the ministry of Human Rights in collaboration with United Nation Development Program (UNDP).

He also mentioned his meeting with host federal minister Madam Shireen Mazari and assured full cooperation to her to make this action plan a total success. He said that we are bound to protect fundamental rights of workers, children and women in addition to the transgender. He said that adherence to this Action Plan will not only ensure smooth, steady and balanced development of the country but also help Pakistan to create more space for its exportable surplus in the global markets. He said that the business community is fully cognizant of its responsibilities towards human rights and would cooperate for any legislation to secure the fundamental rights of the workers. He said that policies framed in mutual consultation of all stakeholders will not only streamline the implementation process but also help to achieve the desired objectives without any delay.

Regarding the speech of Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, he said that out of 27 agreements, 6-7 are related to the labor and implementation on these would bring more benefits to the workers in addition to enhancing their capacity.

Atif Munir Sheikh President FCCI also welcomed the constitution of the Inter-Ministerial Committee and said that it will coordinate between the concerned ministries and stakeholders which will facilitate them in policy making. He also underlined the importance of labor unions and said that FCCI will collaborate with them in safeguarding the fundamental rights of the workers. Acknowledging the importance of workers, he said that their role is imperative to continue to roll-on the wheel of our industrial sector. “At the same time, industries are also the main source of creating new jobs for the unemployed youth”, he added.

Pinpointing some contradictions in International Labor Organization (ILO) related laws he said the minimum age for workers in Bangladesh is 14 years while it is 18 years for Pakistan. He said that such anomalies and distortions must be removed for uniform legislation at the global level. He hoped that the ministries of the Human Rights and Commerce would take on board the chambers to resolve this issue about Faisalabad.

Atif Munir Sheikh said that we are already enjoying the best working relations between the employees and employers as the export sector is strictly following the ILO laws.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021