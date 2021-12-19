Qatar National Day: Message from H.E. Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Ambassador of the state of Qatar to Pakistan

TEXT: 1. On the occasion of the National Day of the State of Qatar which falls on 18th December each year, I am honored to extend my sincere felicitations to HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, HH the Father Amir Sheik Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, and all the honorable Qatari people and residents of the State of Qatar.

Under the wise leadership of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the State of Qatar has achieved many unprecedented achievements in the process of a comprehensive development in all areas of life as it anticipates the prospects of a prosperous future and a new era of prosperity and well-being of the homeland, its citizens and the residents.

The slogan for the celebration of 2021 Qatar National Day "Ancestral Meadows: A Matter of Trust," comes out of loyalty to the legacy of the fathers and grandfathers in preserving the homeland and its gains, as the Qataris have been closely associated with their environment since ancient times, they were raised and affected by its characteristics, so they coexisted with its nature, sea and land, in all its seasons. It even formed an important and influential part in consolidating their national identity and belonging to this beloved land.

The State of Qatar has proved that it is the protector of international peace and security, especially its appreciable and unparalleled efforts in Afghanistan to save it from the cycle of strife. Qatar also proved that it is the capital of global sports by hosting the FIFA World Cup 2022 and the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup, which began on Nov. 30, 2021, and providing all the necessary preparations for this tournament in response to the passion of the people of the Arab region. This is also an ideal opportunity to improve the readiness of operations and facilities for the most important international sporting event hosted by Qatar next year.

The State of Qatar is going through an important stage in its comprehensive advancement, through the realization of its national strategies in accordance with Vision 2030, in terms of infrastructure investments, development projects, economic diversification, environmental preservation and combating climate change.

The year 2021 also saw the inaugural Shura Council election, a landmark event for Qatar and its people. Qatar has made a remarkable success in economic indicators despite many countries going through economic crises and complete paralysis in many vital sectors as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The State of Qatar's overcoming of this global crisis is an achievement that indicates the state's professionalism in planning and study treatments. Qatar – Pakistan Relations

The bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan are witnessing continuous growth and are immensely strengthened, expressing confidence that they will continue to flourish in the coming years.