ANL 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.44%)
ASC 13.42 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (5.25%)
ASL 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.93%)
BOP 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
BYCO 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
FCCL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.53%)
FFBL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.66%)
FFL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.77%)
FNEL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.16%)
GGGL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.9%)
GGL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.13%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.5%)
JSCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.96%)
KAPCO 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.18%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
MDTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.81%)
MLCF 35.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.32%)
NETSOL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.47%)
PACE 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.89%)
PAEL 21.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.57%)
PIBTL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
POWER 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
PRL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.75%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.39%)
TELE 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.97%)
TRG 106.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.21%)
UNITY 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.36%)
WTL 2.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,511 Increased By 37 (0.83%)
BR30 18,585 Increased By 237.9 (1.3%)
KSE100 43,935 Increased By 203.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 17,300 Increased By 85.9 (0.5%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,863
1424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,491
27724hr
Sindh
478,717
Punjab
444,074
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,215
KPK
180,887
Japan PM to seek maiden US visit as early as Jan. 2022

Reuters 17 Dec 2021

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has given up his initial plan to visit US President Joe Biden this year due to tight schedules on the US side and aims to take the trip early next year, three sources closed to the matter said.

Since taking office in October, Kishida has made it clear he seeks to hold a summit meeting with Biden as early as possible to strengthen ties, but the U.S administration's focus on the passage of a large-scale social bill made it difficult.

Kishida now aims to visit the United States sometime between the new year and Jan. 17, when the regular session of parliament will likely convene, but it could be delayed to February or even later, the government and ruling party sources said this week.

One of the sources said the delay in Kishida's US visit will likely have little impact on bilateral relations as the premier already met with Biden briefly on the sidelines of the COP26 United Nations climate conference in Glasgow last month.

Fumio Kishida

