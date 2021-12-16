Annual inspection, maintenance: Punjab, Sindh announce closure of canals & barrages

ISLAMABAD: Punjab and Sindh governments have announced closure schedules of canals and barrages respectively for annual inspection and maintenance.

Sindh government, in its communication, has informed agriculturists and farming community settled in the Sukkur Barrage canal commanded areas that all canals will remain closed during January 6-20, 2022 (both days included) for the purpose of normal inspection and necessary repair of infrastructure.

The barrage pond will be reduced gradually from zero hours of January 6, 2022 whereas its rising will again start from zero hours of January 20, 2022.

During the period of 6-20 January, 2022 there will be no flow of water in any of the off-taking canals i.e. N.W. canal/ Dadu Canal/Khairpur Feeder East Canal/ Khairpur Feeder West Canal/ Rohi Main Canal/ Nara Canal of Sukkur barrage.

Meanwhile, Punjab government has also issued annual canal closure programme for Rabi season 2021-22, according to which canals on Mangla Command will remain closed from December 26, 2021 to January 30, 2022 whereas canals on Tarbela Command will face closure from December 31, 2021 to January 30, 2022.

Both the provincial governments have also shared canal closure schedules with their respective officials of Irrigation Departments, Indus River System Authority (IRSA), Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) and Ministry of Water Resources.

An official told Business Recorder that water releases from Mangla and Tarbela reservoirs will be very limited, adding hydel generation from both Mangla and Tarbela power houses will also be reduced from December 26, 2021 to January 30, 2022, which implies that government has to rely on thermal generation resources during this period.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021