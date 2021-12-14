Senior journalist Shabbar Azmi passes away

KARACHI: The former President and General Secretary of Karachi Union of Journalist (KUJ) and former Editor Daily Masawat, Shabbar Azmi died here on Monday.

He was bed-ridden for long time. His funeral prayers were held at Imam Bargah Shuhda-e-Karbala, Ancholi after Maghrib prayers.

A large number of senior journalists, friends and relatives attended the funeral prayers.

Later, he was buried at Wadi-e-Hussain graveyard, Superhighway. He leaves behind his wife and a daughter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021