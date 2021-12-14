ANL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (6.31%)
ASC 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.36%)
ASL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
BOP 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
BYCO 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.47%)
FCCL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.18%)
FFBL 23.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.7%)
FFL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
FNEL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
GGGL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.92%)
GGL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
JSCL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.09%)
KAPCO 30.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
MDTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5%)
MLCF 32.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.09%)
NETSOL 82.34 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.7%)
PACE 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.72%)
PAEL 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.28%)
PIBTL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
POWER 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
PTC 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
TELE 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
TRG 94.56 Increased By ▲ 5.29 (5.93%)
UNITY 21.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
BR100 4,362 Increased By 25.6 (0.59%)
BR30 17,091 Increased By 339.4 (2.03%)
KSE100 42,965 Increased By 88.6 (0.21%)
KSE30 16,943 Increased By 263.5 (1.58%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,839
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,543
25024hr
Sindh
478,173
Punjab
443,937
Balochistan
33,536
Islamabad
108,146
KPK
180,710
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Four face trial in UK over toppling of slave trader statue

AFP 14 Dec 2021

LONDON: Four people were due to go on trial in Britain on Monday in connection with the toppling of a statue of a 17th century slave trader during anti-racism protests. Demonstrators pulled down the bronze memorial to Edward Colston in Bristol, western England, on June 7 last year, then dragged it to the city’s harbour and threw it in the River Avon.

The actions came as part of global Black Lives Matter protests prompted by the killing by a white police officer of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in the United States the previous month. Four people were arrested following the toppling of the statue of Colston, a leading figure in the Royal Africa Company which forcibly moved large numbers of West Africans.

Their trial on charges of criminal damage to the listed monument is due to start at 1000 GMT at Bristol Crown Court on Monday, according to court documents. The defendants — Rhian Graham, 29, Milo Ponsford, 25, Jake Skuse, 36, and Sage Willoughby, 21 — have pleaded not guilty.

To support them, the artist Banksy, who comes from Bristol, announced he would be selling T-shirts to mark the occasion for £25 ($33, 30 euros). “All proceeds to the defendants so they can go for a pint,” the elusive graffiti artist wrote on his Instagram page.

The limited edition grey souvenir tops have a picture of Colston’s empty plinth with a rope hanging off, debris and a discarded sign, as well as the word “BRISTOL” written above.

Edward Colston slave trader statue Bristol Crown Court Four face trial in UK

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Four face trial in UK over toppling of slave trader statue

MPS today

Dollar near one-week high amid hawkish Fed hopes, Omicron fears

Punjab: PM launches ‘Sehat Card’ scheme

Fed, ECB grapple with inflation and Omicron

No national security sans inclusive growth: PM

State-owned institutions can’t do real estate business: IHC

Jul-Nov remittances post 10pc growth YoY

Asaan Mobile Account unveiled

New tax regime for SMEs on the cards

COAS briefed about security situation in Sindh

Read more stories