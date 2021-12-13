ANL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.6%)
ASC 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
ASL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
BYCO 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
FCCL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.19%)
FFBL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.88%)
FFL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.88%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
GGGL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.14%)
GGL 22.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-6.52%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
JSCL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
KAPCO 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
KEL 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.27%)
MDTL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.02%)
MLCF 31.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.4%)
NETSOL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.95 (-5.67%)
PACE 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-7.43%)
PAEL 19.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
POWER 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
PRL 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.92%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.39%)
SNGP 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
TELE 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-5.02%)
TRG 95.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.11%)
UNITY 21.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-9.33%)
BR100 4,393 Decreased By -19.8 (-0.45%)
BR30 17,160 Decreased By -188.2 (-1.08%)
KSE100 43,182 Decreased By -214.1 (-0.49%)
KSE30 16,836 Decreased By -64.8 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
China's yuan firms on settlement demand, central bank seeks to rein in gains

Reuters 13 Dec 2021

SHANGHAI: China's yuan firmed on Monday as demand for foreign exchange settlement continued to offer support, but a slightly weaker-than-expected daily fixing by the central bank indicated its continued unease with a strong currency.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan's daily midpoint at 6.3669 per dollar prior to market open, firmer than the previous fix of 6.3702, but weaker than an expected fixing of 6.3606.

The softer-than-expected midpoint comes two days before banks will be required to hold more foreign exchange in reserve. The PBOC's announcement of a hike in banks' foreign exchange reserve requirements knocked the yuan off a 3-1/2 year high last week.

Traders said the market was balancing those strong policy signals against real demand.

"There's still quite a lot of FX settlement demand, but the policies are out and should affect sentiment with more dollar purchasing," said a trader at a Chinese bank. "I don't know how long the policy effect will last."

Spot yuan opened at 6.3652 per dollar and firmed to 6.3622 by midday, 78 pips stronger than Friday's late-session close but off earlier highs. The offshore yuan strengthened to 6.3655 per dollar from Friday's close of 6.3767.

In a note, analysts at HSBC said that the foreign exchange reserve requirement ratio hike and the softer fixings were consistent with regulators' view that the yuan's appreciation had "been a little over-extended", first indicated in a meeting on Nov. 19 chaired by PBOC and SAFE officials.

That meeting noted that the yuan would fluctuate in both directions, suggested companies neutralise FX risks and exposures, and warned against speculation.

Despite moves to rein in the yuan, "the RMB is supported by a large current account surplus and portfolio inflows," the HSBC analysts said, adding that they expect the dollar-yuan pair to stabilise in the near term.

A broad dollar index rose to 96.175 from the previous close of 96.104.

Market participants will also closely watch US monetary policy for clues as to the direction of the dollar, which is expected to guide the yuan in the medium-term.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to signal a quicker tapering of asset purchases this week, and an earlier start to rate hikes.

That contrasts with an easing bias in China, especially after the Central Economic Work Conference signalled a focus on stabilising the economy in 2022.

"The policy meetings show a clear policy pivot. After a year-long regulatory tightening, policy priority has shifted to supporting growth," said Larry Hu, an economist at Macquarie Capital.

Yuan

