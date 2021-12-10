Shifa Hospital, SIMAP hold first exhibition of surgical instruments

ISLAMABAD: Shifa International Hospital & The Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP) arranged first surgical instrument exhibition at Shifa on Dec 9.

The mutual objective was to bring together all the stakeholders on one platform to make the quality products accessible to local hospitals and healthcare providers. More than 40 leading manufacturers displayed a wide range of surgical products for a notable number of visitors which included doctors, healthcare professionals, and representatives from other hospitals.

