BR’s website: Mother of Head of Digital Content passes away

KARACHI: Fahmida Memon, mother of the Head of Digital Content of Business Recorder’s Website Bilal Ahmad Memon, passed away on Wednesday.

As per family sources, the funeral prayer will be offered in Old Hala mosque on Thursday December 9, 2021 (today).

The Soyem will be held at D100/1, Block 4, adjacent Russian Consulate, Clifton on December 11, 2021.

The deceased had been under treatment at a hospital due to ailment. She left behind a son and a daughter.

Sharing the grief of Fahmida’s family, the management and staff members of Business Recorder have expressed sorrow over her death. May Allah, the Almighty shower His blessings on the departed soul and give fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

