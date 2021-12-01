ANL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.69%)
ASC 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
ASL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.28%)
BYCO 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.05%)
FCCL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
FFBL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
FNEL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.74%)
GGGL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.46%)
GGL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.26%)
JSCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
KAPCO 33.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.32%)
MLCF 37.39 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.58%)
NETSOL 103.48 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.29%)
PACE 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (9.77%)
PAEL 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.47%)
POWER 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.99%)
PRL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PTC 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
SNGP 41.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.71%)
TRG 88.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.21%)
UNITY 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
BR100 4,665 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.01%)
BR30 18,896 Increased By ▲ 221.29 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,268 Increased By ▲ 195.71 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,524 Increased By ▲ 94.68 (0.54%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,737
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,285,254
41424hr
0.98% positivity
Sindh
475,820
Punjab
443,185
Balochistan
33,484
Islamabad
107,722
KPK
180,075
EU launch of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID shot for younger children brought forward to Dec 13

Reuters 01 Dec 2021

FRANKFURT: The European Union-wide roll-out of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine version for five- to 11-year-old children will begin Dec 13, one week earlier than previously planned, Germany's health ministry said on Wednesday.

Germany is due to receive 2.4 million doses for use as a two-dose regimen, the ministry said, adding it has commitment on the new date from the manufacturer.

"Given the current pandemic situation, this is good news for parents and children. Many are awaiting this eagerly," acting health minister Jens Spahn said in the statement.

