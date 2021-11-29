ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
ASL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.29%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 11.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
GGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.71%)
KAPCO 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.92%)
NETSOL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
PACE 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PIBTL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
POWER 6.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.65%)
TELE 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
TRG 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.63%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By ▲ 141.44 (3.13%)
BR30 18,804 Increased By ▲ 526.98 (2.88%)
KSE100 45,330 Increased By ▲ 1215.89 (2.76%)
KSE30 17,550 Increased By ▲ 516.47 (3.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran says 'firmly determined' to salvage nuclear deal

AFP 29 Nov 2021

TEHRAN: Iran is firmly determined to reach an agreement with major powers on salvaging its 2015 nuclear deal at talks that resume Monday in Vienna, its foreign ministry spokesman said.

"The delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran is in Vienna with a firm determination to reach an agreement and is looking forward to fruitful talks," Said Khatibzadeh told reporters.

"The government has shown its willingness and seriousness by sending a quality team known to all. If the other side shows the same willingness, we will be on the right track to reach an agreement."

The landmark 2015 agreement offered a lifting of some of the array of economic sanctions Iran had been under, in return for strict curbs on its nuclear programme.

But the deal began falling apart in 2018 when then US president Donald Trump pulled out and began reinstating sanctions.

The following year, Iran retaliated by starting to exceed the limits on its nuclear activity laid down in the deal.

Since the last Vienna talks were paused in June, the ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi has taken over, and his new government for several months ignored appeals to restart the talks.

According to local media, the Iranian delegation now in Vienna, led by Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri, has been greatly expanded for the new round of negotiations.

US options when Iran nuclear deal talks resume

"If the United States comes to Vienna with the determination to break the deadlock and overcome the problems on which we did not agree in previous rounds, the path of dialogue will certainly be easier," said Khatibzadeh.

Khatibzadeh signalled Iran's distrust of longtime foe the United States.

"We are looking for practical verification of the implementation of American commitments under the nuclear agreement," he said, adding that was one of their "main focuses in continuing the talks."

Talks are to resume between Iran and the other parties Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia, while the United States is set to participate indirectly.

"With serious will, real determination and good faith, we hope to be able to take steps to reach an agreement as soon as possible to lift the sanctions, provided that the other parties come to Vienna with a change of approach," said Khatibzadeh.

"If that happens, the results can be announced quickly."

Iran has in recent months restricted the activities of inspectors from UN watchdog the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Iran: The hard-won 2015 nuclear deal

Its head Rafael Grossi visited Tehran last week, but said on his return that "no progress" had been made on the issues he raised.

Khatibzadeh, asked about the visit, said: "Good talks took place at different levels. These talks remained unfinished because we did not reach agreement on some words and concepts that are important to both sides, but the terms of the agreement were almost finalised."

He added that the Iranian delegation would have meetings with the Vienna-based IAEA in coming days "regarding the finalisation of the text" and that "relations between the two sides will continue at different levels".

The Iranian spokesman also criticised Britain after its Foreign Secretary Liz Truss pledged in a newspaper article co-written with Israel's Yair Lapid to work "night and day" to stop Iran from getting a nuclear bomb.

"You will find that at least some European countries are not coming to Vienna with the necessary will to lift sanctions," Khatibzadeh said.

"This shows that not only are some of these countries not serious, but they want to prolong the talks and delay the lifting of sanctions."

Iran nuclear deal nuclear talks Vienna

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Iran says 'firmly determined' to salvage nuclear deal

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee hits historic low, crosses 176 in inter-bank market

Omicron: New variant will come to Pakistan, warns Asad Umar

Omicron poses ‘very high’ global risk, countries must prepare: WHO

SSGC suspends gas supply to CNG stations across Sindh, Balochistan till Feb 15

Openers put Pakistan in sight of victory in Bangladesh

Taliban asks EU for help with Afghanistan's airports

Zia Chishti 'resigns as CEO, director at TRG Pakistan'

Pakistani company exports 'first ever' meat consignment to Jordan

Pakistan reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases since April 2020

PM orders half-yearly price projections for fuel, power

Read more stories