ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
ASL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.29%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 11.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
GGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.71%)
KAPCO 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.92%)
NETSOL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
PACE 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PIBTL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
POWER 6.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.65%)
TELE 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
TRG 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.63%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
BR100 4,580 Increased By ▲ 60.95 (1.35%)
BR30 18,350 Increased By ▲ 73.05 (0.4%)
KSE100 44,723 Increased By ▲ 608.58 (1.38%)
KSE30 17,304 Increased By ▲ 270.09 (1.59%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Venezuela's Maduro lashes out at EU vote monitors

AFP 29 Nov 2021

CARACAS: President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday assailed EU observers of Venezuelan local elections and denied their assertion that last week's voting was marred by irregularities.

"Those who came as enemies, the delegation of spies from the European Union, found not a bit of evidence to criticize the electoral system," Maduro said of the November 21 vote for gubernatorial and mayoral posts.

Candidates who back the Maduro government were declared the winners in the vast majority of the races.

In this voting opposition parties were taking part for the first time since 2017, ending a string of boycotts. The EU observer mission said that despite what it called better conditions than in previous elections, it noted a "lack of adherence to the rule of law."

Mission head Isabel Santos said "some laws affected the equality of conditions, the balance and the transparency of the elections."

The government of Maduro, whose 2018 election is not recognized by much of the international community, won a landslide victory in last weekend's voting, which was overseen by EU observers for the first time in 15 years.

But the socialists were helped by the failure of opposition groups to unite around single candidates in a bid to wrest some power and control from Maduro, who has presided over the oil-rich country's economic collapse.

"Divide and conquer Quite a few states were lost due to division and the failure to recognize emerging leaders," columnist and university professor Pedro Benitez told AFP.

European Union Nicolas Maduro EU observers

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Venezuela's Maduro lashes out at EU vote monitors

PM orders half-yearly price projections for fuel, power

Trans-Afghan railway project: Pakistan reaffirms its support

FBR seizes sugar bags over ‘violations’

ECO region: President emphasises need for improving trade, investment

Zia Chishti 'resigns as CEO, director at TRG Pakistan'

Taliban asks EU for help with Afghanistan's airports

Sensitive data of taxpayers at stake: FTO asks PRAL to upgrade security benchmarks

G7 ministers meet as new Covid strain spreads around the globe

Emergence of ‘Omicron’: People should follow SOPs seriously: NCOC

Omicron variant: CAA notifies fresh travel ban

Read more stories