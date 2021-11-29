ANL 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
ASC 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
BOP 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2%)
FCCL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
FFBL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
FFL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
FNEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGGL 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
GGL 31.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.41%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
JSCL 17.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.57%)
KEL 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.59%)
NETSOL 96.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.51%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PAEL 23.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
POWER 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
PRL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
PTC 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
SNGP 39.92 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.66%)
TELE 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
TRG 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.35%)
UNITY 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
WTL 2.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,519 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.01%)
BR30 18,138 Decreased By ▼ -139.32 (-0.76%)
KSE100 44,248 Increased By ▲ 133.44 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,090 Increased By ▲ 55.79 (0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Singapore, Malaysia ease Covid curbs at busy border crossing

AFP 29 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Malaysia eased coronavirus travel restrictions on one of the world's busiest land borders Monday after nearly two years, allowing some vaccinated people to cross without quarantine.

Before the pandemic, about 300,000 people used to commute across the border from Malaysia every day to the neighbouring city-state, to work in areas ranging from public transport to electronics manufacturing.

But most travel was abruptly halted in March last year, leaving many who previously commuted, and other Malaysians in Singapore, effectively stuck there as they needed to continue working.

From Monday, vaccinated Singaporean and Malaysian citizens, those holding permanent residency status and work permits can cross the one-kilometre (0.6-mile) causeway separating the countries without having to quarantine.

"I feel happy to be able to go back and meet my family finally after two years," Eunice Teoh, a Malaysian getting the first bus from Singapore under the scheme, told AFP.

"I do feel a bit nervous because this is the first batch, and I'm not really sure what will happen," added the 28-year-old, who works in finance and was heading to the Malaysian state of Pahang.

Initially, around 3,000 people a day will be able to cross using special bus services, and will have to take virus tests.

Officials say the first stage is aimed at workers who have been unable to see families for some time, and they plan to expand it later to other groups.

'Counting down the days'

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob made an official visit to the city-state to mark the start of the initiative, doing a fist-bump with Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong as they met at a border checkpoint on the causeway.

Restrictions were also eased Monday on air travel, with vaccinated people allowed to fly between the countries' main airports without quarantining.

Christine Soong was heading from Malaysia to visit family members in Singapore.

"I have three (grandchildren) and they all miss me so much, so they're very excited," the 69-year-old told AFP at Kuala Lumpur airport.

"They've been counting down the days since we booked the flight."

Prior to the easing of curbs, citizens and some other groups were still allowed to travel between the neighbours, but they had to quarantine on arrival.

Both Malaysia and Singapore -- which were part of the same country during a stormy, two-year union in the 1960s -- have high vaccination rates.

Singapore's outbreak has been mild by global standards, although Malaysia faced a serious wave this year driven by the Delta variant.

Malaysians have long been a key part of the workforce of wealthier Singapore, which has a population of just 5.5 million, and then can typically earn higher salaries than back home.

The easing of curbs comes despite the emergence last week of the heavily mutated Omicron strain, which is starting to spread around the world.

Malaysia Singapore border crossing Covid curbs Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Singapore, Malaysia ease Covid curbs at busy border crossing

PM orders half-yearly price projections for fuel, power

Trans-Afghan railway project: Pakistan reaffirms its support

FBR seizes sugar bags over ‘violations’

ECO region: President emphasises need for improving trade, investment

Sensitive data of taxpayers at stake: FTO asks PRAL to upgrade security benchmarks

ECP takes notice of ‘vote-buying’ video

Emergence of ‘Omicron’: People should follow SOPs seriously: NCOC

Competition Appellate Tribunal becomes fully functional

Omicron variant: CAA notifies fresh travel ban

Iran, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan sign gas swap deal

Read more stories