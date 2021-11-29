ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
ASC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
ASL 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
FNEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
GGL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.27%)
JSCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
KAPCO 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.21%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.65%)
NETSOL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.17%)
PACE 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.85%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.17%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
SNGP 39.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.67%)
TRG 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.69%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,519 Increased By ▲ 21.96 (0.49%)
BR30 18,277 Decreased By ▼ -62.37 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,114 Increased By ▲ 178.41 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,034 Increased By ▲ 94.74 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,189
30324hr
0.82% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
FESCO spends millions of rupees on safety of staff: CEO

Press Release 29 Nov 2021

FAISALABAD: Fatal as well as non-fatal accidents can be reduced only through introducing safety-first principle and promotion of safety culture in the company, there would be no compromise on safety because human life is most precious said the speakers while addressing a workshop on the topic of “Training the Trainers” held here under the FESCO Health Safety & Environment (HSE) Directorate.

During his speech, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr Bashir Ahmed said that FESCO is spending millions of rupees for the safety of the FESCO staff and consumers.

He said that such workshops not only provide information about new safety culture but also provide opportunity to learn about new trends at international level. He further said that FESCO Board of Directors (BODs) is giving top priority to the safety and related issues and this workshop was conducted on special direction of BOD’s HSE committee.

Convener FESCO Health Safety Environment (HSE) and Quality Assurance Committee Suleman Najeeb Khan said that operation staff always remains in danger so it is mandatory for them to be aware about the safety codes, new research and development. He said that such workshops “Training the Trainers” should be organised on monthly basis so that participants of workshops could transfer their knowledge and experience to juniors gained from here, which would be helpful to promote the safety culture.

BOD member Barrister Irfan Chattha highlighted the legal aspects of filing lawsuit against electricity theft and defaulters. He advised to register FIR and file case under section 462-N so that strict action could be initiated against them. He also stressed upon the promotion of safety culture and reiterated the commitment to provide the safe and working environment to FESCO staff. He also conveyed the safety message of BOD Chairman Syed Husnain Haider to the participants of workshop.

Renowned safety consultant Sheikh Tahir Saleem delivered lecture on the topic earthing, grounding and other safety techniques and informed about the importance of earthing. He said that proper adoption of earthing not only safe the gadget but also protect the common man from fatal accidents. He also highlighted the most common safety code in the world.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

