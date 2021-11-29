FESCO spends millions of rupees on safety of staff: CEO

FAISALABAD: Fatal as well as non-fatal accidents can be reduced only through introducing safety-first principle and promotion of safety culture in the company, there would be no compromise on safety because human life is most precious said the speakers while addressing a workshop on the topic of “Training the Trainers” held here under the FESCO Health Safety & Environment (HSE) Directorate.

During his speech, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr Bashir Ahmed said that FESCO is spending millions of rupees for the safety of the FESCO staff and consumers.

He said that such workshops not only provide information about new safety culture but also provide opportunity to learn about new trends at international level. He further said that FESCO Board of Directors (BODs) is giving top priority to the safety and related issues and this workshop was conducted on special direction of BOD’s HSE committee.

Convener FESCO Health Safety Environment (HSE) and Quality Assurance Committee Suleman Najeeb Khan said that operation staff always remains in danger so it is mandatory for them to be aware about the safety codes, new research and development. He said that such workshops “Training the Trainers” should be organised on monthly basis so that participants of workshops could transfer their knowledge and experience to juniors gained from here, which would be helpful to promote the safety culture.

BOD member Barrister Irfan Chattha highlighted the legal aspects of filing lawsuit against electricity theft and defaulters. He advised to register FIR and file case under section 462-N so that strict action could be initiated against them. He also stressed upon the promotion of safety culture and reiterated the commitment to provide the safe and working environment to FESCO staff. He also conveyed the safety message of BOD Chairman Syed Husnain Haider to the participants of workshop.

Renowned safety consultant Sheikh Tahir Saleem delivered lecture on the topic earthing, grounding and other safety techniques and informed about the importance of earthing. He said that proper adoption of earthing not only safe the gadget but also protect the common man from fatal accidents. He also highlighted the most common safety code in the world.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021