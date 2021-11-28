Italy reports 47 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 12,932 new cases

MILAN: Italy reported 47 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, against 90 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose slightly to 12,932 from 12,877.

Italy has registered 133,674 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 5 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 4,964 on Sunday, up from 4,826 a day earlier.

There were 39 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 68 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 638 from 624.

Some 512,592 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with 596,898 the day before, the health ministry said.