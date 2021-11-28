ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,189
30324hr
0.82% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Israel closes borders to all foreigners over Omicron

AFP 28 Nov 2021

JERUSALEM: Israel on Sunday decided to close its borders to foreign tourists and re-authorise a controversial cellphone tracking programme in a bid to stem the spread of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

"The entry of foreign nationals into Israel is banned except for cases approved by a special committee," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office said in a statement, adding that the measure would take effect on Sunday evening.

Israeli citizens will be required to present a negative PCR test and quarantine themselves for three days if they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus and seven days if they have not.

It was only four weeks ago that Israel reopened its borders to foreign tourists after a prolonged closure due to Covid.

Omicron: Germany announces first suspected Covid-19 variant case

The measure were decided by a cabinet committee tasked with overseeing Israel's Covid response.

Bennett's government has also re-activated a controversial programme initiated under his predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu early in the pandemic that allows the powerful Shin Bet internal security agency to track cellphones as a viral containment measure.

Tracking "will be in order to locate verified (Omicron) cases and thereby cut the chains of infection," Bennett's office said, adding the programme will take effect on Thursday.

The tracking "is restricted only to verified cases of the new strain.

"There will be no widespread and sweeping use for all verified cases as was done in previous waves," it added, stressing the Shin Bet will also not monitor quarantine violations.

