Weak spell of westerly waves proves earlier forecast of cold wind wrong

Hamid Waleed 26 Nov 2021

LAHORE: A weak spell of westerly waves has proved the earlier forecast of cold wind for a day or so in and around November 25 wrong, said Pakistan Meteorological Department. Instead, the minimum temperature of the city registered an increase of 2 degree Celsius, inching up to 11 degree Celsius during the last 24 hours from the earlier 9 degree Celsius.

Director Shahid Abbas said the city would witness a fresh spell of easterly wave on Friday (today) that would enhance moisture level in the air. However, the improved temperatures would save the city from highly intensified foggy spells for another 10 days, until 4th of December.

It may be noted that the Punjab government has already closed down schools on Mondays until 15th January 2022 to keep traffic pressure on roads under control during the week. The vehicular emission contributes 40 percent pollution to the air in the city which would be minimized by keeping major traffic off the roads on Saturday, Sundays and Mondays.

Meanwhile, Shahid pointed out an interesting phenomenon that a number of stakeholders keep an eye on every minute change in weather. He said the management of five star hotels, importers of second hand clothes, wholesalers of dry fruits, medical practitioners, cricket clubs, organizers of pigeon racing, event organizers, movie makers, airlines, railways, motorways, and ground, air and naval forces remain in constant contact with the department for latest weather updates.

So much so, he added, the courts of law also seek weather data to gauge the veracity of truth against the excuse of fog made by Pakistan Customs officials for running away of smugglers and the claims of storm against financial loss by the policy holders of insurance companies. The courts examine weather data on the specific dates mentioned by the claimants, he said.

