Pakistan

Sikh yatrees perform rituals at Gurdwara Panja Sahib

APP 22 Nov 2021

RAWALPINDI: As many as 3000 Indian Sikh Yatrees performed their religious rituals on Sunday at Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassanabdal. According to a handout issued here, Deputy Commissioner Attock Imran Hameed warmly welcomed the Yatrees on their arrival who had come to Pakistan for participating in the religious rituals being held in connection with the 552 birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Jee.

The Yatrees would leave for Gurdwara Dera Sahib, Lahore, on Monday, for the execution of their religious rites. The Sikh Yatrees had reached Pakistan via Wagah Border on November 17 to attend Guru Nanak’s birthday celebrations.

After performing more rituals at Kartar Pura, they participated in the primary function held on November 19 at Nankana Sahib.

At all places, Sikh pilgrims were received with the traditional warmth of Punjab and all possible facilities were provided to them for the performance of their religious rites. The government had made elaborate arrangements for their security besides ensuring their boarding, lodging, medical and travel.

The representatives of Sikh pilgrims have praised the government for making arrangements at all places and appreciated these steps. Every year thousands of Yatrees and families visit their sacred sites in Pakistan to perform their religious obligation.

