Globally, wheat is one of the most strategic crops, which has always been a big challenge for many governments. In Pakistan, too, wheat is the most important staple food crop. Although grown on a very large area, there have been acute shortages of this highly important crop. The major reason behind such shortages or crises is the quantum of support price that is fixed by the government but not considered adequate or sufficient by farmers. The government has decided to increase the minimum support price for wheat to Rs 1950/- per 40 kg compared to Rs 1800/- per 40 kgs. This will incentivize farmers to grow sufficient wheat to meet the national production target of 28.90 million tonnes.

According to some media reports, however, the farming community has, however, rejected wheat support price of Rs 1950/- per 40 kgs. The government must not lose sight of the fact that the cost of production has increased immensely due to very high rates of fertilizers, petroleum and products, electricity, labour charges, etc. The government is therefore requested to raise support price without any further loss of time.

Khan Faraz (Hayatabad, Peshawar)

