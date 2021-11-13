Hamza accuses PM of showing 'double standard'

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz said on Friday that the opposition parties had now made up their mind and they would not relent unless they threw selected PM Imran Khan out of the corridors of power.

Talking to the media, here on Friday, he accused Imran Khan of showing double standards. "You had made tall promises to the nation but the truth of the matter is that people don't have enough food to sustain themselves," he said, adding, "Now it is not yours, but our turn to wage Jihad against you."

He said Imran Khan took revenge from the people who are not able to make their both ends meet. The people have been dragged into the problems by increasing the prices of basic things, he added. Hamza maintained that the people are fed up of increasing inflation in the country. He said that the current government has failed miserably on all fronts.

