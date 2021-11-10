ANL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-7.43%)
SNP members meet Pakistani parliamentarians

Press Release 10 Nov 2021

SCOTLAND: SNP Member of UK Parliament Chris Stephens, SNP Member of Scottish Parliament Kaukab Stewart also Chair of Cross party group on Pakistan, SNP SAFI (Scots Asian For Independence) Convenor Qasim Hanif and other Scottish Asian members of SNP met with members of the Pakistani delegation for COP26 of parliamentarians: Senator Faisal Javed Khan, Members of National Assembly Pakistan Riaz Fatyana and Munaza Hassan, Consul General of Pakistan Syed Raza and Abid Suleri (Sustainability Officer from Pakistan).

It was an excellent evening discussing the contribution of the Pakistani community in Scotland and exchanged views on how a stronger collective global approach is needed on reducing our carbon footprint. The meeting was organised and chaired by National Convenor SNP SAFI Qasim Hanif.

Scottish Asian members of the SNP in attendance were Shazia Babar, Ammara Abid, Sid Khan, Jahangir Hanif, Fahad Khan, Zaynab Hafeez, Dr Ali Salamati, Tehmina Mohammed, Fayeza Ikhlaq, Mohammed Beg as well as Adil Rahoo, a Pakistani student who is the first international student to be elected for a university student association.

