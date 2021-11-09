Customs seizes 109kg of narcotics

KARACHI: The Collectorate of Customs Enforcement on Monday claimed to have seized 109 kilograms of hashish worth in millions in Karachi.

The action was made on a tip-off, which revealed that a huge cache of hashish would be transported from Peshawar and would enter Karachi through Moro, Ranipur, Saeedabad and Hyderabad. Consequently, a team was constituted to foil the attempt and vigilance was mounted.

On November 05, the white car was identified at Customs check point, super highway, Karachi and the team intercepted the said car after a chase. However, the driver of the said car fled away. The staff refrained from opening fire for general public safety as the area was crowded, official said.

Subsequently, the car was thoroughly searched that led to the recovery of 109 kilograms of fine quality of hashish, concealed in different cavities of the car. An FIR has been lodged and further proceedings are underway. The market value of the contraband and vehicle is estimated to be nearly Rs 20 million.

