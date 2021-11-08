ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
ASL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
BYCO 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.21%)
FFBL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
FNEL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5%)
GGGL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.61%)
GGL 35.93 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.96%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
KAPCO 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
MDTL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.8%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
NETSOL 127.25 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.74%)
PACE 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
SNGP 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 135.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.58%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.74%)
WTL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.14%)
BR100 4,969 Increased By ▲ 17.12 (0.35%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By ▼ -56.36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 47,296 Increased By ▲ 76.62 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,356 Increased By ▲ 8.34 (0.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Pakistan-Iran trade likely to increase to $5bn in next 5 yrs

NNI 08 Nov 2021

TEHRAN: Pakistan and Iran have agreed to increase bilateral trade volume to five billion dollars in next five years. This understanding came at the 9th Pak-Iran Joint Trade Committee meeting, chaired by Adviser on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood and Iran's Trade Minister Syed Reza Fatimi Amin in Tehran.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters relating to bilateral trade and investment and resolved to translate the decisions of 9th Joint Trade Committee into positive and tangible outcomes.

Abdul Razak Dawood, on the occasion, stressed the need to make the trade and investment relations more broad based.

In his tweet, Abdul Razak Dawood said, he is happy to announce the conclusion of the meeting of Joint Trade Committee today between Pakistan and Iran, in which both the countries have agreed on barter trade-in rice, construction of border markets, movement of Pakistani trucks under TIR, and Customs cooperation.

Pakistan, Iran discuss ways to promote bilateral trade

"These measures will not only increase our exports, but they will also enhance trade and connectivity within the region."

Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade of Iran Fatemi Amin and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment of Pakistan, Abdul Razak Dawood, have co-chaired the meeting to discuss all trade issues and progress made after the 8th meeting held in 2019 in Islamabad.

They discussed matters relating to trade and investment between the two countries and resolved to translate the decisions of 9th JTC into positive and tangible outcomes. The Iranian Minister invited Pakistani companies to invest in Iran.

Earlier last Friday the Adviser Commerce left for Iran on a two-day visit to negotiate on bilateral trade and investment with Iranian government. Pakistan and Iran have agreed to start initial talks on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and other important issues of trade for increasing the bilateral trade volume and investment opportunities.

Both of the neighbouring countries have discussed barter trade, cooperation in transportation, Free Trade Agreement, construction of border markets and other issues affecting bilateral trade. The 9th Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting between Islamic Republic of Iran and Islamic Republic of Pakistan was held on November 6-7 2021-at Tehran.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on exhibition cooperation has also been signed between the two countries. Officials from the Ministry of Commerce, Pakistan Customs (FBR), Govt of Balochistan and Presidents of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry were accompanied by the Adviser for the meeting.

Abdul Razak Dawood Pak and Iran Joint Trade Syed Reza Fatimi Amin 9th JTC

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan-Iran trade likely to increase to $5bn in next 5 yrs

Sentiment remains bullish

Global price hike: Country fared 'relatively better': PM

Law Div vets Tax Laws (4th Amendment) Ordinance, 2021

POL products: FBR takes notice of delay in issuance of Sales Tax notification

Minimum tax computation: LHC issues contempt notice to FBR

Daska by-election: PML-N wants judiciary to take notice

Alleged plot against Israelis: Pakistani among 6 to face trial in Cyprus

Media accused of giving wrong impression about inflation

Pakistan become only team to remain unbeaten in T20 World Cup group stage

Read more stories