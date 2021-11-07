ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
SZABAC, Harvest Seed Corporation sign MoU

Recorder Report 07 Nov 2021

HYDERABAD: Memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Agricultural College (SZABAC) of Sindh Agriculture University and the private seed Corporation for research and expansion on vegetable, rice and wheat seeds in northern districts of Sindh.

MoU signing ceremony was held at SZABAC conference hall on Saturday, between Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Agricultural College Dokri and Harvest Seed Corporation, to increase per acre yield of vegetables, wheat and rice and to provide certified wheat and rice commodities to farmers in northern districts of Sindh.

Principal ZABAC Dr. Allah Wadhayo Gandahi and Managing Director, Harvest Seed Corporation Muhammad Sharif Sheikh signed the MoU.

Addressing the event, Dr. Allah Wadhayo Gandahi said that the shortage of certified seeds in the province is a major issue and farmers are suffering severely; and substandard seeds coming from other provinces, not only the yield per acre is getting less, but the farmers are suffering from huge losses. He said that on the directions of Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agricultural University, research work will be started in collaboration with the private sector for the production of seeds.

Muhammad Sharif Sheikh, Managing Director, Harvest Seed Corporation, said the MoU was aimed at ensuring the availability of improved and certified seed varieties of vegetables, wheat and rice to farmers in the northern districts of Sindh and alleviating seed problems, confusion and diseases.

Dr. Nazir Panhwar said that the experts of ZA Bhutto Agricultural College would formulate their recommendations based on the results of research and field work on seed preparation and also ensure access of seeds to the common farmer through private sector.

Dr. Fateh Marri Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto SZABAC Dr. Allah Wadhayo Gandahi

