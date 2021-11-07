ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
1pc self-imposed tax: Chemists begin indefinite strike in Landi Kotal

Recorder Report 07 Nov 2021

PESHAWAR: Chemists and Druggists Association, Landi Kotal went on Saturday on an indefinite strike against one percent self-imposed tax by the private medicine companies.

After expiring two days' deadline, the medicines sellers suspended their trading activities for indefinite time and set up a protest camp at district headquarter hospital square, Landi Kotal.

They claimed that the merged tribal region has been exempted from tax till 2023 but the private medicine companies imposed an advance 1% tax.

Speaking on the occasion, President Chemist and Druggist Association, Landi Kotal Haji Ahmad Shinwari said that besides ignorance of Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) and other related government departments, the private medicine companies' self- imposed 1% advance tax on them that was unfair to them.

On refusal of paying 1% advance tax, the medicine companies have halted supply of medicines to the medicine stores, he added.

He warned that till revision of the decision, they will not give up their protest.

Due to closing of medicine stores, lifesaving drugs were unavailable that multiplied miseries of the patients.

A store keeper in DHQ, hospital, Landi Kotal said that because of the closing of medicine stores 30% additional Outdoor Patients were provided with needed medicines.

Approximately 150 medicine stores at DHQ, hospital square and Landi Kotal Bazaar observed the strike against the tax.

