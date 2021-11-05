Cotton Spot Rates

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday (November 04, 2021).

=========================================================================== The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees --------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16" MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL =========================================================================== Rate Ex-Gin Upcountry Spot Rate Spot Rate Difference For Price Ex-Karachi Ex. KHI. As Ex-Karachi on 03-11-2021 =========================================================================== 37.324 kg 15,900 180 16,080 15,880 +200/- Equivalent 40 kgs 17,040 193 17,233 17,019 +214/- ===========================================================================

