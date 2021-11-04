Sindh waste-to-energy policy fine-tuned

Karachi: The final points of Sindh Waste-to-Energy Policy 2021 were decided in a meeting held at the office of Energy Department on Tuesday chaired by Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh.

Secretary Local Government Sindh Najam Shah, Secretary Energy Sindh Abu Bakar Ahmed, Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Zubair Channa and other officers were present.

The meeting was informed that more than 10,000 tons of waste is being generated in Karachi daily and about 200 megawatts of electricity can be produced from it.

The meeting was informed that the power obtained from Jam Chakro could be easily given to the distribution company which also has a grid station nearby.

The meeting was informed that there are two landfill sites for wastage disposal, one is Jam Chakra of 500 acres and the other is Gond Pass of 450 acres. The solid wastage of Karachi is being disposed at Jam Chakro these days.

It was informed that some reputable companies have approached for generating electricity and gas from waste in Jam Chakro and initially the companies have expressed keen interest to generate 150 MW of electricity from this waste.

On the occasion, Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh said that the main objective of the government is to clean up Karachi’s waste and to use this waste for energy generation is a very reasonable practice. “By generating electricity from waste, we can mitigate the city’s electricity needs on the one hand while on the other hand, converting waste into transparent energy will help improve the environment,” he said. Sheikh said that the final Waste to Energy Policy 2021 would be presented at the next meeting of the Sindh Cabinet.

