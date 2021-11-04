ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 21.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
JSCL 20.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
KAPCO 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8.58%)
MLCF 39.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
NETSOL 113.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.44%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
TRG 128.49 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.5%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.82%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -6.6 (-0.13%)
BR30 21,834 Increased By ▲ 449.95 (2.1%)
KSE100 47,032 Decreased By ▼ -80.48 (-0.17%)
KSE30 18,274 Decreased By ▼ -68.81 (-0.38%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh waste-to-energy policy fine-tuned

Recorder Report 04 Nov 2021

Karachi: The final points of Sindh Waste-to-Energy Policy 2021 were decided in a meeting held at the office of Energy Department on Tuesday chaired by Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh.

Secretary Local Government Sindh Najam Shah, Secretary Energy Sindh Abu Bakar Ahmed, Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Zubair Channa and other officers were present.

The meeting was informed that more than 10,000 tons of waste is being generated in Karachi daily and about 200 megawatts of electricity can be produced from it.

The meeting was informed that the power obtained from Jam Chakro could be easily given to the distribution company which also has a grid station nearby.

The meeting was informed that there are two landfill sites for wastage disposal, one is Jam Chakra of 500 acres and the other is Gond Pass of 450 acres. The solid wastage of Karachi is being disposed at Jam Chakro these days.

It was informed that some reputable companies have approached for generating electricity and gas from waste in Jam Chakro and initially the companies have expressed keen interest to generate 150 MW of electricity from this waste.

On the occasion, Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh said that the main objective of the government is to clean up Karachi’s waste and to use this waste for energy generation is a very reasonable practice. “By generating electricity from waste, we can mitigate the city’s electricity needs on the one hand while on the other hand, converting waste into transparent energy will help improve the environment,” he said. Sheikh said that the final Waste to Energy Policy 2021 would be presented at the next meeting of the Sindh Cabinet.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh waste to energy policy Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Zubair Channa

Comments

Comments are closed.

Sindh waste-to-energy policy fine-tuned

3 essential items: PM announces relief package

CCoE set to approve oil, gas sector uplift plan today

Collateral-free lending: 8 banks picked to facilitate SMEs

Ufone signs Rs21bn syndicated financing for 4G services

PML-N terms it ‘a fraud package’

Price stabilization: Tarin directs Punjab CS to provide sugar to KP govt

COP26 coalition worth $130trn vows to put climate at heart of finance

Fed rolls out bond-buying ‘taper’

WEF postpones China event

Recovery of Rs815bn by NAB: Senate body decides to summon AGP, NAB auditor

Read more stories