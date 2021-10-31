ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 9.98 (0.21%)
BR30 20,499 Decreased By ▼ -116.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,219 Increased By ▲ 228.2 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,941 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.01%)
Oct 31, 2021
PSX reverts to KATS

Recorder Report 31 Oct 2021

KARACHI: After facing multiple technical issues in the new trading system, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has decided to shift trading to the previous system-Karachi Automated Trading System (KATS).

According to PSX announcement, issued on Saturday night, “Pakistan Stock Exchange had implemented the new trading system (NTS), which was procured from the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE), China, and went live on Monday, October 25, 2021. The system is a state-of-the-art, robust, advanced trading & surveillance system having readiness for new products and additions.

“The SZSE NTS is working exactly as per specifications and is delivering in terms of its trading engine performance in a live environment. During the week, the average order processing latency was seen at about 1.74ms, the actual peak order speed after going-live was 387 orders per second and the total trades achieved were about 600,000 per trading day on the NTS. The designed capacity far outweighs the peak actual value after going-live.

“Some material issues have been encountered in the Jade Trading Terminal (JTT), which is the front-end Order Management System (OMS) developed by a local vendor upon brokers’ demand. It is important to note that most brokers also have other OMS’ and KITS terminals to trade on the NTS as well. Hence, during this week 1.98bn shares have traded on PSX’s NTS.

After technical issues, stock brokers association slams PSX for 'new trading system'

“Implementation of such a complex new system is a monumental task to ensure that there is no interruption of service to all market participants. It is pertinent to mention that 18 mock sessions were held before go-live. The live environment, however, presents its own unique set of challenges.

“In order to address the concerns with JTT, PSX, in consultation with brokers and SECP, is reverting to the previous system (KATS) as a short-term measure to provide uninterrupted trading for all TREC-Holders.

“PSX IT team and the SZSE technical teams are working with local vendor to address the issues in JTT. PSX recognizes the commitment, devotion, selfless effort and support extended by the SZSE technical team. PSX may opt to adopt SZSE’s trading terminal for TREC-Holders and end users at switchover as a part of NTS. PSX will initiate and organize market-wide testing before go-live.

“Once the matters concerning the front-end system are fully resolved, we expect to implement the NTS in a few weeks.”

