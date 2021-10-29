ANL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.04%)
ASL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.44%)
BYCO 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.45%)
FCCL 18.43 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.19%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.73%)
FFL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.35%)
FNEL 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.13%)
GGL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.28%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.88%)
JSCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.35%)
KEL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.17%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.86%)
NETSOL 108.14 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
PAEL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.84%)
POWER 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
SNGP 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.04%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 129.32 Increased By ▲ 5.86 (4.75%)
UNITY 29.76 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.12%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.93%)
BR100 4,765 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (0.1%)
BR30 20,616 Decreased By ▼ -6.13 (-0.03%)
KSE100 45,991 Increased By ▲ 139.69 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,942 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

4th Russia-Pakistan JTC meeting concludes successfully

Recorder Report 29 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Russia have successfully concluded the 4th Russia-Pakistan Joint Technical Committee meeting in Islamabad, on Thursday. The parties discussed the draft Shareholders Agreement (SHA) of the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline Project (PSGP).

The Pakistan side technical committee was headed by Dr Arshad Mahmood, secretary Petroleum Division, Ministry of Energy. The meeting was also attended by senior officials of the AG Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Finance, the SECP, the OGRA, ISGS, GHPL, and other officers from the Petroleum Division.

The Russian Technical Committee was headed by the CEO of the Russian Nominated Entity, Vladimir Shcherbatykh along with the other senior officials from the Russian side. Having signed the Heads of Terms (HOT) in July this year, the parties held in-depth discussions covering all major issues pertaining to the SHA in a cordial and congenial environment and developed consensus on key issues. The Russian side arranged a meeting with the financial advisers (led by banks).

The parties exchanged their views on the global best practices for financing similar infrastructure projects, their experience in the Asian and global markets. The parties agreed to continue working on the draft SHA during the next week. The parties further agreed to resume negotiations in Islamabad from the week starting 8th November, 2021.

The Russian side appreciated hosting the meeting in a cordial atmosphere and support of the Pakistan team in concluding the key issues of shareholding agreement. Both sides have reaffirmed their unequivocal commitment towards the strategic project and resolved to finalise the SHA during the month of November as agreed earlier.

The Pak Stream Gas Pipeline project is the flagship project in bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia that have been marked by mutual goodwill, friendly, and amiable relations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

OGRA SECP Pakistan and Russia Dr Arshad Mahmood PSGP Shareholders Agreement ISGS GHPL

Comments

Comments are closed.

4th Russia-Pakistan JTC meeting concludes successfully

TLP rally enters Gujranwala; police death toll rises to 5

WB says inflation to edge up in FY22

China urges WB, IMF to help Afghanistan

MoF update, outlook: Jul-Aug fiscal deficit stands at 0.9pc of GDP

Germany signs Euro 26.213m DSSI

Biden pushes $1.75trn US spending deal

Goods cleared from warehouse within 30 days FBR decides to remit penal surcharge

FATF standards: SECP says steps taken to ensure implementation

PM convenes NSC meeting today

Top brass reviews security environment

Read more stories