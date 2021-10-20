ANL 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.84%)
ASC 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.86%)
ASL 18.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-6.4%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.74%)
FCCL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (5.42%)
FFBL 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.59%)
FFL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.83%)
FNEL 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.54%)
GGGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.21%)
GGL 29.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.7%)
HUMNL 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.4%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.47%)
KAPCO 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.42%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.19%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (8.13%)
NETSOL 106.35 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (4.83%)
PACE 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.52%)
PAEL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (5.43%)
PIBTL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
POWER 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.77%)
PRL 16.72 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.09%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
SNGP 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.29%)
TELE 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
TRG 134.64 Increased By ▲ 6.29 (4.9%)
UNITY 29.57 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.07%)
WTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (9.65%)
BR100 4,724 Increased By ▲ 116.14 (2.52%)
BR30 20,944 Increased By ▲ 669.73 (3.3%)
KSE100 45,416 Increased By ▲ 786.56 (1.76%)
KSE30 17,775 Increased By ▲ 319.87 (1.83%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,312
1224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,204
55424hr
1.32% positivity
Sindh
466,432
Punjab
438,271
Balochistan
33,138
Islamabad
106,543
KPK
177,038
Grenade targets Taliban vehicle in Afghan capital: officials

AFP 20 Oct 2021

KABUL: A grenade was thrown at a Taliban vehicle in the Afghan capital on Wednesday morning, wounding two fighters and four nearby school children, government officials said.

"This morning a grenade was thrown at a mujahideen vehicle in Deh Mazang, wounding two mujahideen," Taliban interior ministry spokesman Qari Sayed Khosti told AFP.

Another official said: "Our initial information shows four school students wounded."

The explosion happened just before 8am (0330 GMT) during rush hour in the Deh Mazang district in the west of the capital, a witness told AFP.

"I was on my way to work, it was 7.55am and I heard this very big explosion on the road. I managed to escape," said Amin Amani.

At least 41 dead, scores injured in Kandahar mosque blast

"I saw a lot of smoke in the mirror of the car and I saw people running," the 35-year-old translator said.

Images shared on social media showed plumes of smoke and dust rising into the air on the streets of the capital.

