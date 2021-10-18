Pakistan's desire for peace must not be construed as weakness: Air chief

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar has said that Pakistan believes in peaceful coexistence but its desire for peace must not be construed as weakness.

Addressing a passing out parade at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Asghar Khan Academy Risalpur on Monday, Babar said that Pakistan desires peace with its neighboring countries and wants stability in the region, but this desire should not be taken as its weakness.

He highlighted that the armed forces are prepared to thwart any cross-border misadventure. "Pakistan will not indulge in the armed race in the region, but armed forces will continue to enhance their capabilities to deter any aggression," he stated.

Regarding the Kashmir issue, the PAF chief said that there is a need to resolve the decades-long conflict. He said the solution to the Kashmir dispute is imperative for long-lasting peace in the region.

He urged the international community to play an effective role in ending the Indian atrocities in the held territory.

On the Afghanistan situation, he said that peace in Kabul is important for peace in Islamabad. Pakistan has sacrificed a lot for peace in the region, he stated.

Meanwhile, Babar congratulated the passing out candidates of the 145th GD pilot and 91st Engineering Courses. Cadets from Saudi Arabia were also among the passing out cadets.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan owes peace and stability to the selfless devotion and sacrifices of army officers who are the nation's real heroes.

He affirmed that Pakistan's borders were secure despite the challenges the country faces and that the armed forces were prepared to meet any situation.

He said the armed forces, with the support of the nation, achieved unprecedented successes in the fight against terrorism and in bringing normalcy to Pakistan.

General Bajwa stated that due to timely steps taken by the armed forces for management of the western border zone, Pakistan's borders were secure despite challenges.