ANL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.85%)
ASC 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.91%)
ASL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.05%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
BYCO 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.86%)
FFBL 22.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.2%)
FFL 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.03%)
FNEL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
GGGL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.21%)
GGL 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.34%)
HUMNL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.52%)
JSCL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.6%)
KAPCO 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.48%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.79%)
MLCF 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.38%)
NETSOL 102.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-3.53%)
PACE 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
PAEL 26.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.51%)
PIBTL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.3%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
PRL 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.98%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.58%)
TELE 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.34%)
TRG 131.57 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-3.1%)
UNITY 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.34%)
WTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5%)
BR100 4,651 Decreased By ▼ -17.45 (-0.37%)
BR30 20,495 Decreased By ▼ -396.95 (-1.9%)
KSE100 44,795 Decreased By ▼ -26.12 (-0.06%)
KSE30 17,523 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,280
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,047
66324hr
1.66% positivity
Sindh
465,819
Punjab
437,974
Balochistan
33,128
Islamabad
106,469
KPK
176,886
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan's desire for peace must not be construed as weakness: Air chief

  • Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar says Pakistan will continue to enhance their capabilities to deter any aggression
BR Web Desk 18 Oct 2021

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar has said that Pakistan believes in peaceful coexistence but its desire for peace must not be construed as weakness.

Addressing a passing out parade at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Asghar Khan Academy Risalpur on Monday, Babar said that Pakistan desires peace with its neighboring countries and wants stability in the region, but this desire should not be taken as its weakness.

He highlighted that the armed forces are prepared to thwart any cross-border misadventure. "Pakistan will not indulge in the armed race in the region, but armed forces will continue to enhance their capabilities to deter any aggression," he stated.

No group will be allowed to 'blackmail' state: COAS

Regarding the Kashmir issue, the PAF chief said that there is a need to resolve the decades-long conflict. He said the solution to the Kashmir dispute is imperative for long-lasting peace in the region.

He urged the international community to play an effective role in ending the Indian atrocities in the held territory.

On the Afghanistan situation, he said that peace in Kabul is important for peace in Islamabad. Pakistan has sacrificed a lot for peace in the region, he stated.

Meanwhile, Babar congratulated the passing out candidates of the 145th GD pilot and 91st Engineering Courses. Cadets from Saudi Arabia were also among the passing out cadets.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan owes peace and stability to the selfless devotion and sacrifices of army officers who are the nation's real heroes.

Pakistan wants peace, stability in entire region: Moeed

He affirmed that Pakistan's borders were secure despite the challenges the country faces and that the armed forces were prepared to meet any situation.

He said the armed forces, with the support of the nation, achieved unprecedented successes in the fight against terrorism and in bringing normalcy to Pakistan.

General Bajwa stated that due to timely steps taken by the armed forces for management of the western border zone, Pakistan's borders were secure despite challenges.

PAF air chief passing out parade Risalpur

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan's desire for peace must not be construed as weakness: Air chief

Pakistan reports lowest Covid-related deaths since July 22

Pakistan-IMF talks have not failed, says Tarin

Sales Tax on wheat bran: FBR's field formations create panic among flour millers?

22 pending bills set to be referred to joint sitting of parliament

Nawaz, family: FTO seeks report on 'not taxing' assets, income

PDM says will launch countrywide protest drive

Grand Mosque in Makkah drops social distancing

PD to submit report on strategic oil reserves to CCoE

CEOs, MDs, others: SECP restricts scope of PMR, FCM certifications

IMF talks to 'resume' today: MoF

Read more stories