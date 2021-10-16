'China-Pakistan Higher Education Research Institute' launched

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan and the China Association of Higher Education jointly launched "China-Pakistan Higher Education Research Institute" during the "4th Exchange Mechanism Conference of CPEC Consortium of Universities."

The institute brand was simultaneously unveiled at impressive ceremonies held in hybrid mode at National University of Sciences & Technology, Islamabad, and Peking University, Beijing on Friday.

The institute is envisioned to serve as an impetus for reinforcing the existing academic and research collaboration between HEC, Pakistan and China Association of Higher Education. Prominent amongst those present at the occasion were Minister for Federal Education & Professional Training of Pakistan, Shafqat Mahmood; Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Executive Director Dr Shaista Sohail, Rector NUST Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari; Lt-Gen Muhammad Asghar (retd), Consultant CPEC, and President of China Association of Higher Education.

Speaking on the occasion, Shafqat Mahmood gladly expressed that the higher education institutions of China and Pakistan are building strong academic linkages under the umbrella of CPEC consortium of universities.

The consortium was established in 2017 by China Association of Higher Education and the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan. He felicitated them for organising the 4th Mechanism Conference of the consortium that now comprises 83 leading universities of the two countries. He maintained that it is a manifestation of increasing cooperation between the two countries developed over the last 70 years. He further said, "We fully support the Belt & Road Initiative of which the China Pakistan Economic Corridor is a flagship project."

Lt-Gen Muhammad Asghar (retd) said that we have come a long way in our cooperation and we look forward to even more meaningful cooperation between our universities. He asserted that China-Pakistan Higher Education Research Institute would play a very important in our collaborative efforts in future, and hoped that China would contribute to our research fund, which would support scholars on both sides.

In her virtual address, Dr Shaista said that a large number of Pakistani students studying in China can become agents of change by connecting with universities on both sides. She added that the establishment of China Pakistan Higher Education Research Institute would help promote high quality research between the two countries.

