ANL 18.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.17%)
ASC 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
ASL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.71%)
BOP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
FCCL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
FFBL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.2%)
FFL 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
FNEL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
GGGL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.58%)
GGL 37.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.23%)
HUMNL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
JSCL 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
KAPCO 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.75%)
MDTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.28%)
MLCF 32.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.06%)
NETSOL 119.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-2.68%)
PACE 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
PAEL 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
POWER 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.6%)
PRL 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.69%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.16%)
SNGP 43.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 18.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.18%)
TRG 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.28%)
UNITY 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.02%)
WTL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.56%)
BR100 4,634 Decreased By ▼ -23.99 (-0.52%)
BR30 21,818 Decreased By ▼ -298 (-1.35%)
KSE100 44,371 Decreased By ▼ -106.51 (-0.24%)
KSE30 17,457 Decreased By ▼ -68.05 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,134
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,258,959
1,00424hr
2.31% positivity
Sindh
462,859
Punjab
436,197
Balochistan
33,076
Islamabad
106,153
KPK
175,974
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Southwest Airlines cancels 1,000-plus flights Sunday

AFP 11 Oct 2021

WASHINGTON: Southwest Airlines cancelled more than 1,000 flights Sunday, part of a major weekend service disruption that the carrier attributed to weather and air traffic control issues.

The carrier cancelled 1,085 flights and counting on Sunday, or about 29 percent of its schedule -- by far the highest rate of any airline -- and delayed more than 900 others, according to airline tracker FlightAware.

More than 800 Southwest flights were scrapped Saturday, FlightAware said.

Southwest said in statement that the weather challenges began at Florida airports at the start of the weekend, and were compounded by unexpected air traffic control issues that triggered delays and prompted significant cancellations.

"We've continued diligent work throughout the weekend to reset our operation with a focus on getting aircraft and crews repositioned to take care of our customers," the airline said.

The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association sought to refute speculation that some pilots or other Southwest staff were participating in a work slowdown as a way to express opposition to the company's decision to require its employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

"SWAPA is aware of operational difficulties affecting Southwest Airlines today due to a number of issues, but we can say with confidence that our Pilots are not participating in any official or unofficial job actions," the group said Saturday.

Southwest Airlines

Comments

1000 characters

Southwest Airlines cancels 1,000-plus flights Sunday

FBR asked to resolve 4pc WHT issue of IPPs

Sales Tax Act, 1990: Compulsory registration of lawyers misuse of law: FTO

Taxpayers express satisfaction over ATIR order

The man who made Pakistan's defence impregnable dies

IMF board meets for more talks on Georgieva's future

Hundreds detained in IIOJK

PM opens official celebrations of Rabiul Awwal

In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars

Indian minister's son arrested over deaths at farmer protest

Sixteen killed in Russian parachutists' plane crash

Read more stories