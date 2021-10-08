ANL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.42%)
ASC 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
ASL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BYCO 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
FCCL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.49%)
FFBL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
FFL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
FNEL 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
GGGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GGL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.82%)
KAPCO 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
KEL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MDTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.28%)
MLCF 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.61%)
NETSOL 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.61%)
PACE 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
POWER 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.1%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
PTC 9.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.04%)
TELE 19.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
TRG 160.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.49%)
UNITY 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.55%)
WTL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.58%)
BR100 4,667 Decreased By ▼ -12.06 (-0.26%)
BR30 22,272 Decreased By ▼ -113.78 (-0.51%)
KSE100 44,503 Decreased By ▼ -122.83 (-0.28%)
KSE30 17,494 Decreased By ▼ -57.39 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,058
2624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,256,233
91224hr
2% positivity
Sindh
462,155
Punjab
435,040
Balochistan
33,040
Islamabad
105,983
KPK
175,358
Japanese shares track Wall Street higher, Toyota lifts Topix

Reuters 08 Oct 2021

TOKYO: Japan's Nikkei share average jumped on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street and as investors scooped up bargains after sharp declines this month, while Toyota Motor helped the Topix trade higher after nine straight sessions of falls.

The Nikkei advanced 2.11% to 28,263.40 by 0218 GMT, while the broader Topix gained 1.74% to 1,973.27.

For the week, the Nikkei is set to a post a drop of 1.8%, weighed down by concerns about China's economic slowdown and US inflation fears. For the month, the index has lost more than 4% so far.

Tokyo's Nikkei snaps eight-day losing streak

Wall Street ended sharply higher overnight in a broad-based rally led by Big Tech, as a truce in the debt-ceiling standoff in the Congress relieved concerns of a possible government debt default this month.

"Domestic shares rose because overseas markets advanced, but today's gain was just a rebound from sharp losses," said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department of Tachibana Securities.

With no stock-moving catalyst within Japan, investors are awaiting the new government's policies ahead of the Oct. 31 national lower house election, Kamada said.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last week flagged chances of tweaking the nation's financial income tax rate, which Kamada said has a negative impact on the local market.

Of the 33 industry sub-indexes on the exchange, shippers only fell.

Automakers advanced as the yen weakened against the dollar, with Toyota Motor jumping 3.67% and Honda Motor rising 2.16%.

Eneos, Japan's biggest refiner, rose 1% after a local media report said it would buy Japan Renewable Energy, which operates solar and wind power plants, for about 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) from Goldman Sachs and Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC.

