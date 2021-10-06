ANL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-7.46%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.02%)
ASL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.87%)
BOP 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.7%)
BYCO 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.2%)
FFBL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
FFL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.82%)
FNEL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.35%)
GGGL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.96%)
GGL 38.89 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.86%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
JSCL 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.68%)
KAPCO 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.6%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
MDTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.69%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.13%)
NETSOL 128.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.46%)
PACE 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.43%)
PAEL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-4.62%)
PIBTL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
POWER 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.57%)
PRL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.75%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 44.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-4.49%)
TELE 19.62 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.5%)
TRG 158.33 Decreased By ▼ -6.17 (-3.75%)
UNITY 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.75%)
WTL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.42%)
BR100 4,683 Decreased By ▼ -52.13 (-1.1%)
BR30 22,367 Decreased By ▼ -588.89 (-2.57%)
KSE100 44,667 Decreased By ▼ -377.93 (-0.84%)
KSE30 17,543 Decreased By ▼ -140.87 (-0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,947
5424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,252,656
1,30824hr
2.67% positivity
Sindh
460,748
Punjab
433,687
Balochistan
32,992
Islamabad
105,801
KPK
174,841
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 Index remains bearish: BRIndex100 drops 49.67 points

Recorder Report 06 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Despite foreign buying, Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday witnessed bearish trend and closed on negative note due to continuous selling by local investors in various sectors. BRIndex100 decreased by 49.67 points or 1.05 percent to close at 4,687.95 points. During the session, the BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 4,751.74 points and intraday low of 4,684.50 points. Total volumes stood at 297.383 million shares.

BRIndex30 plunged by 593.89 points or 2.58 percent to close at 22,387.38 points with total daily turnover of 191.430 million shares.

KSE-100 Index declined by 377.93 points or 0.84 percent and closed below 45,000 level at 44,666.57 points. Daily trading volumes on ready counter increased to 334.689 million shares as compared to 267.219 million shares traded on Monday.

The foreign investors however remained net buyers of shares worth $2.783 million. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 42 billion to Rs 7.804 trillion. Out of total 564 active scrips, 342 closed in negative and 211 in positive while the value of 11 stocks remained unchanged.

Telecard Limited was the volume leader with 30.365 million shares and gained Re 0.76 to close at Rs 19.96 followed by Azgard Nine that declined by Rs 1.27 to close at Rs 20.12 with 19.557 million shares. Mari Petroleum and Pak Services were the top gainers increasing by Rs 116.79 and Rs 26.24 respectively to close at Rs 1681.36 and Rs 1496.24 while Sapphire Textile and Gatron Industries were the top losers declining by Rs 71.25 and Rs 35.00 respectively to close at Rs 900.00 and Rs 435.00.

BR Automobile Assembler Index decreased by 50.27 points or 0.57 percent to close at 8,703.75 points with total turnover of 3.763 million shares.

BR Cement Index plunged by 230 points or 3.93 percent to close at 5,625.32 points with 26.539 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index lost 27.25 points or 0.29 percent to close at 9,329.26 points with 15.490 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index gained 8.44 points or 0.15 percent to close at 5,505.90 points with 6.907 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index inched up by 10.36 points or 0.28 percent to close at 3,737.19 points with 12.024 million shares. BR Tech & Comm Index declined by 150.74 points or 3.11 percent to close at 4,690.64 points with 85.001 million shares.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said that stocks closed lower on global equity selloff and investor concerns for reports of over 100 percent surge in trade deficit to $11.664 billion during July-September 2021.

He said dismal data on cement sales falling by six percent in July-September 2021, surge in industrial power tariff, weak rupee and over leveraging played a catalyst role in bearish close.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PSX KSE 100 index BRIndex100 BRIndex30 Telecard Limited BR Cement Index BR Commercial Banks Index

Comments

Comments are closed.

KSE-100 Index remains bearish: BRIndex100 drops 49.67 points

Nepra censures Discos

Govt decides to extend NAB chief’s tenure

2 million US dollars being smuggled to Afghanistan daily

1,136 big retailers required to be integrated with POS system by 10th

TI-P asks govt to post all motorway contracts on PPRA website

Unilever-backed startup raises one of Pakistan's largest early stage funding

Prices of POL products likely to increase

LB polls to be held next year: No corruption scandal of Punjab govt: Buzdar

Sustainable growth model being implemented: Farrukh

Faysal Bank says its ultimate beneficial ownership will not change

Read more stories