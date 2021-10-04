ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
Landslide in Kohistan following rains: KKH blocked

APP 04 Oct 2021

KOHISTAN: The Karakoram Highway (KKH) Sunday has been blocked at several places in Lower Kohistan due to heavy rains and landsliding. According to the Kohistan Police, restoration of KKH at some places was started while on few places still, it is not possible. A large number of passengers including children, women and elders were stranded due to the closure of Karakoram Highway.

The life in Hazara Division was paralyzed for the last three days due to the heavy downpour. The upper areas were badly affected from Haripur to Kohistan heavy rain coupled with thunderstorms also triggered the flash floods and disconnected several remote areas from the cities. District Abbottabad, Manshera, Battagram and Kohistan were the worst-hit areas.

In the upper districts of the Hazara region usually, land sliding and flash floods cause serious issues for the masses but in districts, Abbottabad and Mansehra encroachment on natural water drainage, Nullah, and ravines are creating serious issues for both cities.

