Punjab reports 24 more Covid-19 deaths, 2.91pc positivity ratio

LAHORE: There is no respite in causalities due to Covid-19 pandemic, as 24 more fatalities were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours including 10 in Lahore, five in Rawalpindi, two in Gujranwala and one each in Muzaffargarh, Faisalabad and Sheikhupura taking the death toll in the province to 12,658.

Out of 18002 corona tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 524 fresh coronavirus cases were reported across the province taking the provincial tally of cases to 432,191. The overall positivity rate of the virus in the province reached to 2.91%.

With the recovery of 1116 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province reached to 402,874. On the other hand, as many as 2,847 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country taking the tally of total recoveries to 1173437 showing the recovery rate of 94 percent.

As per break-up of coronavirus cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 217697 cases and 4977 deaths, Rawalpindi 37949 cases and 2005 deaths, Faisalabad 25769 cases and 1257 deaths, Multan 21879 cases and 894 deaths, Gujranwala 10153 cases and 592 deaths, Muzaffargarh 3006 cases and 274 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 7993 cases and 290 deaths, Sargodha 10800 cases and 347 deaths, DG Khan 5047 cases and 197 deaths, Mianwali 2911 cases and 132 deaths, Sheikhupura 4820 cases and 161 deaths and Sialkot reported 8663 cases and 247 deaths.

Moreover, the Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) rescued 114994 victims while responding to 112590 emergencies with an average response time of seven minutes across Punjab during the month of September 2021.

Out of 112590 emergencies, Rescue Service responded 30369 were road traffic accidents, 65901 medical emergencies, 1046 fire incidents, 3069 crime incidents, 167 drowning incidents, 81 building collapses, 11 explosions and 11946 miscellaneous operations in Punjab.

During the month of September, 301 people died in 30369 RTCs in Punjab. Out of these traffic crashes, the majority of traffic crashes 7719 occurred in Lahore in which 36 people died. Similarly, 2320 RTCs in Multan, 2304 in Faisalabad, 1737 in Gujranwala, 1082 in Rawalpindi and 705 in Sargodha. The most vulnerable nine-districts of Punjab were Lahore, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Sargodha, Multan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, RY Khan and Jhelum where 171 people were died in road traffic in which 36, 22, 21, 20, 18, 16, 14, 12 & 12 people were died respectively while 130 people died in remaining 28 districts of Punjab.

On the other hand, the staff at the Lahore General Hospital counter for dengue fever will be on 24-hour alert while DMS is committed to provide timely diagnostic and medical facilities to the dengue fever patients as well.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar gave these instructions while inspecting various departments of Emergency LGH where he checked the attendance of staff and record thoroughly.

He urged the nursing staff to complete the medical chart of the patients and perform their professional services keeping in view the principles of hygiene in the wards so that the patients can have a pleasant environment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021