Shehbaz condoles Umer Sharif’s death

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has expressed great grief over the death of legendary artist Umer Sharif, said a press release.

In a statement, Shehbaz said everyone who has ever enjoyed a laughter, cried over the death of Umer Sharif, who was a world-renowned Pakistani artist.

The void left by his exit was virtually impossible to fill, because he was unique and unparalleled in the world of comedy, he said.

Umer Sharif’s love for Pakistan was also exemplary and he was also at the forefront in helping the deserving.

His services to art and showbiz cannot be forgotten, he added.

Shehbaz prayed for the afterlife of the deceased and strength for his family and loved ones to brave the loss.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021