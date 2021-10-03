ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
PPP leaders condole death of Umar Sharif

Recorder Report 03 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has expressed its grief and sorrow over the death of veteran entertainer and comedian, Umar Sharif.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari expressed “shock and grief” at Sharif’s death.

“The late comedian gave a new dimension to the art of comedy in Pakistan and took it to new heights,” he said in his tweet on Saturday.

He said that the services of the legendary star would be remembered for life.

Bilawal also conveyed his condolences to the Sharif’s family and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant “courage and fortitude” to the bereaved family.

PPP Secretary-General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari expressed grief over the death of Sharif and said that he was shocked to hear the news of the death of the uncrowned king of comedy.

He said that Sharif has been putting smiles on people’s faces through his art all his life.

He said that Sharif’s services to the country will always be remembered.

Another PPP leader and Member National Assembly (MNA) Dr Nafisa Shah also expressed deep sorrow over the death of the renowned actor.

She said that Sharif made Pakistan famous all over the world with his acting and humor.

“I was deeply saddened by the death of Umar Sharif,” she said.

She said that Sharif has been spreading happiness among the people with his performances.

He has rendered unforgettable services for theater and art, she said.

“May Allah bless the deceased with paradise and patience to his family,” she said.

