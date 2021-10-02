ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
Pakistan legend Umer Sharif passes away in Germany

  • Air ambulance carrying him and his wife Zareen Ghazal made an emergency landing in Germany as his condition deteriorated further
BR Web Desk Updated 02 Oct 2021

Pakistan's celebrated comedian Umer Sharif has passed away in Germany after a prolonged illness. He was 66.

Pakistan's ambassador to Germany, Dr Mohammad Faisal, confirmed the news of Sharif's demise.

"With deep sorrow it is announced that Mr Umer Sharif has passed away in Germany," he tweeted. "Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Our CG is present at the hospital to assist the family in every way."

Sharif, who was also awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, was headed from Karachi to Washington for medical treatment, but the air ambulance carrying him and his wife Zareen Ghazal made an emergency landing in Germany as his condition deteriorated further.

Sharif's travel to and treatment in the United States faced extensive delays until the federal government intervened on his behalf to arrange a visa for him and his wife.

Umer Sharif leaves for US

Meanwhile, Lollywood actor Reema Khan's cardiologist husband, Dr Tariq Shahab, offered to perform the surgery in the US, and the Sindh government assisted with arranging the air ambulance.

Sharif was hospitalised following complaints of fatigue and fever in Nuremburg.

Umer Sharif to be transported to US by air ambulance

Fellow artists and politicians mourned the artist following news of his death.

"Heartbroken to receive the devastating news of our very own king of comedy Umer Sharif," wrote actor Faysal Qureshi on Twitter "He was a true gem in our industry and nothing short of a legend amongst us. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah. Praying for his family during this difficult time."

"Complete loss of words on passing away of the legendary Umar Sharif sahab," wrote Ali Zafar. "May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah and give his family peace. Ameen."

Saba Qamar was also deeply saddened to learn of the artist's passing. "My deepest condolences to His family and Fans," she wrote.

Indian comedian Kapil Sharma also bid goodbye to the legendary comedian.

Hussain Oct 02, 2021 03:25pm
I watched him growing up, undoubtedly he was a King of comedy in South Asia. Rest in peace Umer Sharif sb.
