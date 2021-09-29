Umer Sharif leaves for US

KARACHI: Ailing legendary comedian Umer Sharif has departed for the United States through air ambulance on Tuesday for his medical treatment.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) confirmed that the air ambulance took the ailing comedian off from Karachi airport on Tuesday morning. CAA Additional Director PR Saifullah and Airport Manager Imran Khan were present to see off the veteran comedian.

Needless to mention, Umer's departure was delayed on Monday as the doctors declared his condition critical and he was shifted to the ICU of a private hospital hours before leaving to the United States. The Sindh government has approved the release of Rs 40 million for Umer Sharif's treatment. The funds are allocated to cover the expense of an air ambulance and other related costs for his treatment abroad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021