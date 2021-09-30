Markets
Proposed right issues
30 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Right issues proposed by companies listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange.
====================================================================================
Company Rate
====================================================================================
Husein Sugar Mills Limited - Preferenece Right Shares 37.5%
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co Preference Right Share 15%
Media Times Ltd at a discount of Rs 5/- per share 14%
Pervez Ahmed Securities Ltd at a discount of Rs 8/= per share 189.39%
Pervez Ahmed Securities Ltd at a discount of Rs 5/= per share 231.08%
Summit Bank Limited 65%
Summit Bank Limited 11.24%
====================================================================================
