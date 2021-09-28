Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
28 Sep 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 27, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,653.37
High: 4,727.59
Low: 4,590.35
Net Change: (-) 55.40
Volume ('000): 276,216
Value ('000): 9,340,922
Makt Cap 1,061,743,224,059
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,884.14
NET CH. (-) 21.53
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,339.63
NET CH. (-) 91.41
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,460.59
NET CH. (-) 18.53
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,693.17
NET CH. (-) 7.02
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,699.51
NET CH. (-) 41.65
------------------------------------
As on: 27-September-2021
====================================
