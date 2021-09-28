KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 27, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,653.37 High: 4,727.59 Low: 4,590.35 Net Change: (-) 55.40 Volume ('000): 276,216 Value ('000): 9,340,922 Makt Cap 1,061,743,224,059 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,884.14 NET CH. (-) 21.53 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,339.63 NET CH. (-) 91.41 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,460.59 NET CH. (-) 18.53 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,693.17 NET CH. (-) 7.02 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,699.51 NET CH. (-) 41.65 ------------------------------------ As on: 27-September-2021 ====================================

