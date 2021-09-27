ANL 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-5.5%)
ASC 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.38%)
ASL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
BYCO 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-6.49%)
FCCL 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
FFBL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FNEL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
GGGL 16.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.47%)
GGL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-4.33%)
HUMNL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.95%)
JSCL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 35.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.03%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MDTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-7.2%)
MLCF 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
NETSOL 112.60 Decreased By ▼ -7.25 (-6.05%)
PACE 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-6.48%)
PAEL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.79%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
POWER 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.13%)
PTC 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.07%)
SILK 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
SNGP 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1%)
TELE 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.49%)
TRG 159.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-0.94%)
UNITY 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.89%)
WTL 2.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.16%)
BR100 4,676 Decreased By ▼ -41.96 (-0.89%)
BR30 22,049 Decreased By ▼ -270.91 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,818 Decreased By ▼ -255.76 (-0.57%)
KSE30 17,642 Decreased By ▼ -100.19 (-0.56%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,597
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,240,425
1,75724hr
3.61% positivity
Sindh
455,808
Punjab
429,081
Balochistan
32,861
Islamabad
105,120
KPK
173,210
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PCB presents new financial model to PSL franchises

BR Web Desk 27 Sep 2021

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has offered a new financial model to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises, a PCB statement said on Monday.

The new model that was presented during the PSL Governing Council meeting on Monday, offered relaxation in payments to all six franchises as part of the Covid-19 relief for the fifth and sixth editions of the PSL.

It also offers an increased share from the Central Pool of Revenue (CRP) from PSL 7 to 20, and a fixation of the dollar rate in local currency to end the uncertainty surrounding annual payments.

The cricket board said that the new profit-sharing model was part of its commitment and resolve to assist and support the franchises so that they can continue to play their crucial role in the growth of cricket in Pakistan.

191 players to be offered enhanced packages, according to PCB

Commenting on the development, the PCB chairman said: “Taking into the account legal and contractual framework, the PCB has offered a new financial model to the franchisees with the sole purpose of supporting and resolving their concerns.”

He added that the board expects the franchises to accept this offer so that the focus could be switched on strengthening the PSL as a brand.

In a previous statement, the recently-elected chairman had assured the owners that he understood their challenges and promised to work with them.

“The chairman highlighted and appreciated the franchisees’ contribution in the growth, development, and promotion of Pakistan cricket, and assured the team owners that he remained committed to enhancing and strengthening the HBL PSL brand,” it had added.

PCB BoGs approve budget 2021-22 with total spending of Rs8.997bn

The current profit-sharing model has been a bone of contention for four years between the cricket board and the PSL teams. However, the proposed model seems to end the deadlock.

Under the new model, the PCB keeps 20 percent of the profit and distributes the rest among the franchises, who were happy with it until Multan Sultans were added into the pool in 2018.

The addition of another team in the profit-sharing pool has reduced the amount the franchises were getting before. Hence, they demand a bigger chunk of the revenue.

Another lingering issue is the depreciation of the Pakistani rupee over the past three years. The franchises wanted the US dollar rate to be fixed in local currency to offset the losses since the franchises have to pay their foreign players in dollars.

These demands were first put up before the former PCB chairman Najam Sethi. However, neither Sethi nor his successor Ehsan Mani could resolve the matter.

In September 2020, the franchises had moved to the Lahore High Court (LHC) in this regard. However, both parties later decided to settle the matter out of court.

PCB Ramiz Raja PCB chairman new financial model

Comments

1000 characters

PCB presents new financial model to PSL franchises

ICC's new prosecutor wants to focus on Taliban, IS-K in Afghan probe

Pakistan's rupee ends at historic low against US dollar

PML-N will split into three factions due to internal rifts: Sheikh Rashid

Pakistan's Covid-19 cases continue downward trend

KSE-100 stages late recovery, but still ends 256 points lower

Pakistan’s fintech Oraan raises $3m

UK's National Crime Agency restores bank accounts of Shehbaz Sharif, son

TOMCL gets $1m contract for supply of frozen meat to Saudi Arabia

SC dismisses petitions seeking presidential form of govt

Qureshi urges British Pakistani community to highlight human rights abuses in IIOJK

Read more stories