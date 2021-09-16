191 players to be offered enhanced packages, according to PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wednesday confirmed that as many as 191 players will be offered the enhanced packages for the 157-match six senior men’s events from 15th September to 30th March.

About 10 players in A+ category will now receive a monthly retainer of Rs 250,000 each, followed by Rs 185,000 each for the 40 cricketers in category-A, Rs 175,000 each for 40 players in category-B, Rs 165,000 each for the 64 players in category-C and Rs 140,000 each for the 37 players in category-D.

The retainers are in addition to the match fees, daily allowances, share in prize moneys and PCB-arranged lodging, boarding and travelling the domestic cricketers will receive during the six-and-a-half months of cricket, a PCB spokesman, said, adding: “A category A+ player, featuring in all matches, can earn up to Rs 5million, whereas, a category-D player, who shows fitness and form throughout the season, can earn up to Rs 3.75m annually.”

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said, “It is extremely important that our domestic cricketers are paid well-enough so they continue to focus on upgrading their skills and fitness levels without worrying about how they have to take care of their families, loved ones and careers. It is duty of PCB to look after the cricketers in the country and I am very happy to announce this move. The significant increase in salaries, which I am hopeful will improve further in future, strengthens our current domestic system and removes ambiguities surrounding the welfare and sound earning opportunities for our cricketers who can adopt first-class cricket as a career.”

Amongst the 191 cricketers who have been offered domestic contracts for 2021-22 include 20 cricketers from the recently-organised CCA two-day tournaments. Out of these 20 cricketers, 11 are from far-flung areas of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the PCB remains committed in not only tapping talent from these areas but also involving them in the national framework.

Players, who have not been offered domestic contracts, will remain available for selection for their association and, like last year, will receive match fee, daily allowance and share in prize money. A number of leading international cricketers have confirmed to the PCB they will prefer event-based contracts instead of the season contracts. These cricketers will be offered the agreed contracts in the lead up to the event they will make themselves available to participate in.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021