Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Cricket conspiracy

"And another cricket team has cancelled its tour." "It's a conspiracy against this hapless country that has paid...
Anjum Ibrahim 22 Sep 2021

"And another cricket team has cancelled its tour."

"It's a conspiracy against this hapless country that has paid such a heavy price for fighting with the US in its war on terror..."

"That's not quite the narrative of The Khan factotums - it's that The Khan said absolutely not to the US and viola no cricket team from these dratted English speaking countries..."

"Australia..."

"Matter of time my friend."

"I guess, but between saying absolutely not to the US and then not getting..."

"A phone call?"

"Hmmmm, anyway do you think there is any chance that the cancellation of the tours by these cricket teams is because of lack of confidence in the Interior Ministry and..."

"Oye stop right."

"A wise saying is that the way to get started is to quit talking and start doing."

"Excuse me, but that proverb is sourced to Walt Disney. Do you think Sheikh Rashid is...is Minnie Mouse..."

"You are being disrespectful."

"The character Goofy was the only other one that came to mind - and that would have been disrespectful....wait I got another one Mighty Mouse."

"See good things come to those who wait and ponder - I mean you should learn that from The Khan's party, wait, delay and wait some more and..."

"I would like to cite another proverb - this one attributed to Cleaver the guy who became a leader of the Black Panther party and..."

"And?"

"And he said too much agreement kills a chat."

"Right but not applicable to our politicians - if the leader says anything then there must be agreement or else out you go."

"I have another theory - these English speaking countries have ganged up against us and perhaps we should go the French route - withdraw our ambassadors and..."

"Biden says he is gonna talk to Macron after the Australian government dumped the submarine contract with France and opted for..."

"Hey get over a phone call - the era of Whatsapp is at hand."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sheikh Rashid Interior Ministry Australian government Black Panther

Comments

Comments are closed.

